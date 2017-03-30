Bill to require non-citizen label on licenses dead for year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill seeking to require prominent labeling of Tennessee driver’s licenses held by people without permanent residency status is dead for the year.

Republican Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge told the House Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday he will put his bill off until next year because of uncertain support on the panel.

Ragan’s original bill sought to have the words “alien” or “non-citizen” printed on the licenses. It was later amended to instead carry the word “visa.”

Ragan says his bill was aimed at identifying people who may have overstayed their visas and cited terrorist attacks like 9/11 as reasons for the legislation.

Non-permanent residents are eligible for temporary driver’s licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.