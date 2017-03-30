Autopsy confirms Jocques Clemmons shot 3 times, grazed once

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The autopsy report for Jocques Clemmons, the 31-year-old man shot and killed by a Metro police officer in February, confirms he was shot three times and grazed once by a bullet.

News 2 obtained the report Thursday from the office of the Medical Examiner in Nashville.

It says two of the gunshots hit Clemmons in the back and the bullets did not exit his body. One shot was in the middle, right side of his back and injured a rib and lung. The other hit several inches below the first and injured a vertebra and the liver.

The third gunshot entered Clemmons’ left hip and exited his body through the lower left abdomen. The graze was also on the left side of his abdomen.

The autopsy concludes Clemmons’ manner of death is homicide, noting he was killed by another person, and the cause of death was the multiple gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old died the afternoon of Feb. 10 at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville. He was shot by Metro-Nashville police officer Joshua Lippert after Clemmons reportedly ran from a traffic stop and the officer spotted a gun in his possession.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. No one has been charged.

Clemmons’ death has changed the way all officer-involved shootings will be handled in Nashville. Beginning with his case, the TBI will investigated all cases where officer-related use of force cases results in death, and the district attorney will then make decisions on which charges, if any, are pressed.

The shooting also prompted revered Nashville pastor Rev. Enoch Fuzz to start a panel that will independently review and investigate bigger incidents involving police. The panel includes both ministers and attorneys.

A Justice for Jocques Coalition also formed to monitor this case and push for changes in future cases. The group wants policing policies made public, body-worn cameras, and Officer Lippert to be terminated, among other demands.

The Nashville chapter of the NAACP has also called for better policing across the city.

