3 more arrested in Stewart County man’s murder

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three more people were arrested in the shooting death of a Stewart County man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said their continued efforts resulted in the new arrests, bringing the total to five in Donnie Cooksey’s murder.

Cooksey was found shot to death in his Wallace Street home on June 7, 2016.

At the time, the TBI says they developed information a white truck was seen in the area. Agents say Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell were identified as the men inside that truck. Both men, of Clarksville, were arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree murder.

Since then, authorities say further information developed led to three others responsible for Cooksey’s death. They have been identified as Amy Hankins, Ashley Hankins and John Perry.

Wednesday night, Ashley Hankins and Perry were arrested and booked into the Stewart County jail.

Amy Hankins was served the warrant in the Montgomery County jail where there is a hold on her for Stewart County.

All three are charged with first-degree murder, and each as a bond of $1,000,000.