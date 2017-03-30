3 kittens rescued from Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three kittens were rescued from a fire in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

The blaze started just before noon in an unoccupied trailer in the 400 block of Douglas Avenue.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, despite the high wind.

“The wind definitely contributed to how fast the fire was spreading, but they were able to get the fire out quickly,” said Assistant Chief Kaye Jernigan.

Firefighters rescued three kittens from the property. They are now in the care of the Rutherford County PAWS.

The trailer is a total loss, but no other structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

No details were released on how the fire started.