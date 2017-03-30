1 arrested, another sought after brief pursuit in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was arrested and another is being sought after a brief police chase in Clarksville Tuesday afternoon.

It happened as deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were trying to pull over Darren Walton, 39, on Chapel Hill Road.

Walton, who had a male passenger in the car with him, reportedly accelerated and turned into an open field near Liverworth Road and drove toward a tree line.

When the car returned to the road, deputies tried to pull it over again. This time there was only one person inside.

That person, 32-year-old Steven Williams, was taken into custody and charged with evading.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Authorities are still looking for Walton. They used a K9 unit in their search, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on Walton is asked to contact Investigator Cody Lannom at 931-648-0611 extension 13203.