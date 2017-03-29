While eyes on canines at Metro dog parks, criminals hit parking lots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every day is Saturday for a dog at a Metro dog park, but while all eyes are on canines, no eyes are on the parking lot–and criminals are taking advantage.

Molly Gaughan is new to East Nashville, a jogger who frequents Shelby Bottoms, but one run back in January led to quite a mess at the bank.

“Unfortunately, left my clutch with my credit cards and things under my driver’s seat,” she explained. “I started getting emails saying there was a fraud alert.”

Gaughan returned to the lot to find her car window shattered and thousands of dollars charged on credit cards.

“Probably about six thousand dollars,” said Gaughan. “It changes your outlook on what can happen in a place like this. It shocked me.”

News 2 poured through Metro Parks Police reports, finding at least seven dog park car theft cases since September.

Important to note, not all dog park burglaries are labeled as such. Many burglary reports reference the park itself.

Police officials also say often the crimes are not reported by victims.

Von Moye is the founder of the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch, who’s noted a spike in these burglaries across the metro.

“If you don’t report it, we don’t know about it,” said Moye. “This is a problem in a lot of dog parks.”

So while you fetch in the park, burglars are fetching purses and backpacks, nabbing valuables that are hidden or not.

“I carry clutches now,” said Gaughan. “Anything I don’t want stolen is on my body at all times.”

Now, Gaughan and Moye hope that pet owners will double as dog park watch, keeping an eye out for man and best friend.

“Look out for everybody, pay attention,” said Moye.

Metro Public Parks has made a request for additional surveillance cameras in next year’s budget. If approved, the cameras will be placed in areas they feel are most needed.