VIDEO: Boy shyly asks Texas officer for hug

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKRN) – A short video of a child asking a Texas officer for a hug is quickly going viral.

The Fort Worth Police Department posted the video, shot by Jamie Hubbard, on its Facebook page of the boy shyly approaching the officer at a restaurant.

A woman is heard explaining to the officer that the boy wanted to give the officer a hug.

In less than 24 hours, the post has been liked more than 8,000 times and shared over 5,000 times.

The boy then excitedly runs back toward his mother.