Thursday’s severe storm threat is worst of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two rounds of storms are headed through Middle Tennessee on Thursday, and the threat is the worst so far this season.

Areas west of Nashville are under a moderate risk for severe weather. In the last five years, we have only been under moderate risk two times. A few strong tornadoes are possible with damaging winds and large hail. Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Nashville and the Interstate 65 corridor are under an enhanced risk, so tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail are also possible.

The first round of storms will reach areas of west of I-65 from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. These storms could be severe with quick spin-ups possible. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

At 12 p.m., a Wind Advisory kicks in and remains in effect until 9 p.m. See all the weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

And after the first line of storms, there will be a break as temperatures warm to 80 degrees. If that break does not happen and the morning storms last longer, the afternoon round will not be as bad.

However, most prediction models point to the storms weakening in the morning and getting that break mid-afternoon, making the atmosphere unstable.

The second line could be even stronger and will come through late afternoon into evening. The timing for Clarksville and areas west will be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The timing for Nashville, Murfreesboro, and the I-65 corridor will be 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Areas east of Middle Tennessee will be under the storms from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

News 2 meteorologists urge you stay weather aware and have a safety plan, if needed. Click here to read more on News 2 StormTracker’s Family Safety.

Behind this storm system, temperatures drop to the 60s Friday with mostly cloudy skies. The weekend looks quiet and nice.

