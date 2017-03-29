TBI translate AMBER Alert poster for Elizabeth Thomas into Spanish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has translated the AMBER Alert poster for Elizabeth Thomas into Spanish in an effort to reach more people.

The 15-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks and is believed to be with her former high school teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

They were last seen on Monday, March 13.

Despite receiving 1,100 tips, the agency said there have not been any credible sightings of either Thomas or Cummins.

“We will not stop until we find you and bring you home. We will do everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn vowed on Tuesday.

A vigil will be held in Columbia this Sunday at the square at 7 p.m.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT.

Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

Cummins faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

