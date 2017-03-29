Task force created to address school bus driver shortage in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A task force has been formed to address the bus driver shortage for Wilson County Schools.

There are 142 bus drivers for the district. Another 20 are needed to be at full staff.

Some days, bus routes have to be canceled because of a lack of enough drivers.

Jennifer Johnson, spokesperson for Wilson County Schools, says the district hasn’t been fully staffed on drivers since 2012.

“We’ve just had a hard time keeping drivers,” said Johnson. “It’s certainly not an ideal situation. We don’t like it. We’re frustrated by it too.”

The problem is not unique to Wilson County.

Many school districts have trouble finding qualified school bus drivers.

The job is a split-shift, starting early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon. It’s also not the most lucrative with bus drivers for Wilson County Schools start out making $13.38 an hour.

The task force, which includes current drivers and stakeholders, will look at different ways to get more applicants and submit that report to the school board next Monday.

More money is one idea to lure drivers to Wilson County. But even if the board approves a pay increase, it wouldn’t kick in until next school year.

And since the job is such a big responsibility, they can’t just hire anybody.

“We have to be picky about who drives our buses. We can’t just put anyone behind the wheel,” Johnson said.