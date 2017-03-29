Talladega visits Music City, looks to boost popularity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – It’s one of the biggest events in NASCAR, and Wednesday afternoon Talladega visited Nashville.

Home of “The Big One,” three-time cup champion, Darrell Waltrip was on hand to promote the race and tell stories of his days on the famous track.

Also at the event was Columbia native and two-time Daytona 500 champion Sterling Marlin.

“The Big One” is just over a month away scheduled for Sunday, May 7 as the Geico 500.

The team at Talladega has gotten an early start promoting this race as they are trying to sell tickets to sport that has dipped in popularity since the retirement of super star driver Jeff Gordon last season.

NASCAR has long battled with the NFL at the peak of its season for not only TV ratings but ticket sales to events.

Waltrip, who is a racing legend, says that to grow the sport’s popularity and compete with the NFL the solution is simple: shorten up the season.

“You know, the NFL eats our lunch and we all know that, it’s not like it’s a big secret,” he said. “We know that, and we just have to figure out how to get or season done a little bit earlier.”

He continued, “I’d like to be done by Labor Day if I could. Probably never going to happen, but that’d be a good time, but we do need to, just see if we can tighten it up somehow.”