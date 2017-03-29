High-speed chase ends after stolen car found in East Nashville, Suspect at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police pursuit that spanned two counties ended with the suspect’s vehicle found abandoned in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police told News 2 officers began pursuing the vehicle because it was taken in a carjacking several days ago.

Metro officers followed the black Mazda 6 into Wilson County on Interstate 40, where speeds reportedly reached over 100 mph.

Mt. Juliet officers took over the pursuit from there but the suspect turned around and headed back into Nashville, according to police.

The suspect exited I-40 at the Spence Lane exit and was able to elude pursuing officers near Murfreesboro Road.

The vehicle was found around 4:30 a.m. at the Cayce Homes public housing development.

K-9 officers were brought in to track the suspect but were unable to locate him.

Detectives are processing the car and interviewing neighbors as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.