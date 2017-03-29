Predators become first NHL team to become StormReady

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators received a timely recognition Wednesday from the National Weather Service.

The team became the first in NHL history to be certified as StormReady as Bridgestone Arena was approved by the government agency.

The recognition means the arena is well-equipped to handle all severe forms of weather.

“We are excited to continue our work with our partners at the Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service Nashville,” Director of Public Safety Chad Ludkey said. “This partnership ensures that all guests entering Bridgestone Arena can rest easy knowing we have done everything possible to improve preparedness in the event of extreme disaster. Their safety is our number one priority.”

The completion of the application process could not have come at a more timely moment, as Nashville is expecting a large storm to pass through during the Preds 7 p.m. game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.