Police: Duo steals debit cards, goes on spending spree in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man and a woman stole debit cards from a vehicle and went on a shopping spree across Clarksville last week.

Clarksville police reported the victim’s debit and credit cards were taken from a vehicle parked outside the Clarksville Athletic Club on March 23.

The suspects then made fraudulent purchases at Target, Walmart, Foot Locker and Dillard’s.

They were seen driving a black Cadillac Escalade, according to Clarksville police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville police at 931-648-0656 ext. 5195 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.