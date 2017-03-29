Pit bull puppy dies after being shot in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro responded to what they thought was a case of dog fighting, but it turns out a pit bull puppy had been shot.

It happened Friday on Minerva Drive. The injuries were so severe the puppy died.

The dog’s owners say the 9-month-old puppy named Rocco was able to get out of a broken screen door.

Rocco and the family’s other pit bull mix were playing down the street near a church.

A bus driver told News 2 she saw the dogs and the children on the bus were afraid to get off, so she called police.

The dog’s owner said she heard a gunshot, but didn’t think anything of it, but later found out the dog had been shot.

Rutherford County Pet Adoption Welfare Services, or PAWS, is looking into whether the dog was shot intentionally or not.

