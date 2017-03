NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man walked into a Bellevue Kroger late Tuesday night and told workers he had been stabbed.

It happened at the Kroger at the corner of Highway 70 South and Old Hickory Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Metro police said the victim told officers he had been stabbed in the back with a screwdriver.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was released.