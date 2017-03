HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of urinating onto 50 pairs of children’s shoes at the Hendersonville Walmart has been taken into custody.

Phillip Lightfoot was charged with a misdemeanor and is currently being held on other charges.

Hendersonville police said they received a complaint from Walmart on March 5 of the suspect publicly relieving himself on the shoes, which are valued at $550.

Walmart discarded the soiled shoes.