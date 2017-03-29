House Speaker urges legislative removal if Judge Moreland does not resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calls for Nashville Judge Casey Moreland to resign echoed through Tennessee’s Capitol Hill late Wednesday afternoon, but if he doesn’t, some top lawmakers say they will take action to remove him.

Moreland was charged on Tuesday with obstruction of justice stemming from accusations he tried to bribe and tamper with potential witnesses in an FBI probe of him trading judicial favors for sexual favors.

House Speaker Beth Harwell told News 2 that the judge “should do the right thing and step down, and if he does not, the Tennessee legislature will take the appropriate action to remove him.”

RELATED: Nashville mayor calls for Judge Moreland to resign amid criminal investigation

She believes most of the House members share her concerns, and they would even come back for a Special Session to remove the sitting judge if he does not resign.

“I think this matter is of such importance that the general assembly would be willing to come back to remove him,” added the speaker.

Harwell later released a statement to News 2 that said, in full, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial manner, to follow the constitutions and laws of the state of Tennessee and the United States, and to maintain the highest ethical standards. The troubling accusations surrounding Casey Moreland are clearly contrary to these expectations. Without question, Mr. Moreland should resign. If he does not, we urge the Board of Judicial Conduct to act in an expeditious manner. The General Assembly will take appropriate action thereafter.”

Many of the speaker’s words were echoed by Senate Judiciary Chair Brian Kelsey.

“My hope is that Judge Moreland will go ahead and resign,” Sen. Kelsey told News 2. “We have begun informal discussions among legislators about the removal process and I think that could go forward as early as next week.”

The federal criminal complaint also contained comments from a confident source for investigators who said the judge asked him “if he knew anyone in law enforcement who could orchestrate a plan” to plant drugs on a potential witness against him.

News 2 asked the Metro Nashville Police Department about the accusation, and its spokesman late Wednesday released the following statement from spokesperson Don Aaron.

“The MNPD does not have details, other than those publicly released, concerning this month’s issues outlined in the FBI Moreland affidavit that is a part of the criminal complaint. This police department, however, has been informed that the law enforcement references do not involve the MNPD.”