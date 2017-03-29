Greene County sheriff on couple trying to sell baby: ‘…just devastating’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County couple is in jail accused of trying to sell their baby after posting an ad on Craigslist.

Investigators said 37-year-old Deanna Greer and 26-year-old John Cain tried to sell their five-month-old for $3,000 in Greene County. The couple appeared in a Greene County courtroom on Monday morning. A preliminary hearing for the couple has been set for April 7. Both Greer and Cain asked for public defenders.

After 34 years in law enforcement, Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said not much comes as a surprise, but that all changed for him on Friday.

Sheriff Hankins said that was the day he witnessed a mother and father of a five-month-old approach a complete stranger, ready to exchange their baby for cash.

“It was just devastating, it was just unbelievable of the feeling this is happening. Walked up to them pushing the baby carriage, and had a baby in it, a five-month-old little boy, and sold it to the undercover agent,” Sheriff Hankins said.

The investigation into these parents started eight hours earlier when Elizabethton Police received information that someone was trying to sell a baby on Craigslist.

Special agents with the TBI and FBI were called in to assist in the investigation and to answer the ad.

“They talked and negotiated a price, and they were wanting to sell their five-month-old baby for $3,000,” Sheriff Hankins said.

Later that day, the undercover agents were met by Cain and Greer, following through with the agreement they made over the phone.

“We were anticipating more of a scam, or someone that was fixing to rob someone, once you walked up there and really looked in that baby carriage, and saw that little child, that’s when it gave you the sick feeling of what was going on,” Sheriff Hankins said.

Instead of getting their money, the parents were taken to jail, and their child was taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

“It may not be justice for this child, I don’t think you can give this child justice, but you can give this child a chance,” Sheriff Hankins said.

Both Cain and Greer are each being held on a $150,000 bond.