Corker, Alexander introduce bill to ‘rescue Americans’ from Affordable Care Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker introduced legislation to give people on the Affordable Care Act more options.

The plan would allow people who live in counties where there are no health insurance options to use their subsidy to purchase any health insurance plan outside of the exchanges as long as the insurance is approved by the state.

If passed, the legislation would sunset in 2019.

“There are 34,000 Knoxville area residents who rely on an Affordable Care Act subsidy to purchase insurance, and after the one remaining insurer pulled out of the exchange for 2018, these subsidies are worth as much as bus tickets in a town with no buses running,” Sen. Alexander said in a press release.

His statement continued, “There is also a real prospect that all 230,000 Tennesseans who buy insurance on the exchange—approximately 195,000 with a subsidy—won’t have any plans to buy next year either, and millions of Americans in other states are facing the same dire circumstances.”

And in counties where the Secretary of Health and Human Services certifies there are no options on the Affordable Care Act Exchange, the legislation would waive the act’s requirement to buy a specific health care plan or pay a fine.

“This legislation will help bring peace of mind between now and the beginning of next year to millions of Americans, some of the most vulnerable people in the country, who face having zero options of health insurance to purchase with their subsidy,” said Alexander.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of President Donald Trump’s major campaign promises. It came to an abrupt end when House Speaker Paul Ryan told the president there were not enough votes to pass the GOP bill.

Sen. Alexander and Corker say they hope the legislation will help provide options for Americans while the GOP work on passing new health care legislation.

“At some point, on behalf of the American people, Congress and the administration have to resolve the issues that are driving up health care costs, limiting choices, and causing the exchange market to spiral downward,” Sen Corker stated in the press release.

He continued, “However, in the interim, we must take steps to ensure people in places like Knoxville, where more than 34,000 individuals receiving subsidies under current law will have zero options in 2018, have the opportunity to purchase health insurance off the exchange in the individual market.”