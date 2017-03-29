Accused rapist arrested after homeowner, News 2 reporter call 911

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanks to 911 calls from a homeowner and News 2 reporter, the man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman was arrested Tuesday.

The manhunt for Jason Williams went on for several hours after he was first spotted a police officer near Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane but got away.

Hours later that afternoon, News 2 was covering the story and in that same neighborhood when she and a woman spotted Williams come out of a crawlspace.

“There’s the man in the police hunt. He’s under my crawl space and he just ran out from under my house,” the resident told a dispatcher.

“My name is Jessica Jaglois. We just spotted the alleged rapist y’all are looking for back on Kinsley. He just ran through a backyard,” our reported told 911.

Williams was arrested quickly thereafter as officers chased him through a nearby creek and culvert.

He is charged with especially aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

News 2 did some checking and Williams has a lengthy criminal history.

According to the TBI, Williams has arrests in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis on various charges, including theft, harassment, criminal trespassing, drug possession, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell, fraudulent use of an ATM card, and bringing contraband into the Rutherford County jail.

Williams is currently being held on $650,000 bond but may not be eligible for release even if he makes bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 31-year-old is schedule to be in court Thursday at 9:55 a.m.

