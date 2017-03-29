8 arrested in ‘significant’ Nashville meth distribution organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said Wednesday eight people believed to be part of a “significant meth distribution organization” have been arrested.

A months-long investigation into the meth dealings in Nashville led to their arrested Tuesday night. See their mug shots below this story.

Authorities seized three pounds of crystal meth, valued at approximately $45,000, seven grams of heroin, one gun, $6,339 cash, and two vehicles.

Metro police say Jason White, 37, is alleged to have been the organization’s primary distributor. He operated out of a motel in Madison.

Other defendants also operated out of area motels or homes.

In addition to White, who is being held in lieu of $230,000 bond, the other defendants facing felony meth charges are:

Autumn Swindle, 39, of Gondola Drive in Antioch, $84,000 bond

Mary Tosh, 23, of Clarksville, $84,000 bond

Jason Holland, , 36, of Gondola Drive in Antioch, $72,500 bond

Stephen Mayo, 26, of Castlegate Drive, Nashville, $91,500 bond

Courtney Jimerson, 37, of Lenox Creekside Drive, Antioch, $77,000 bond

Jessica Stroud, 34, of Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, $35,000 bond

The eighth person, Curtis Hiott, 26, of Burrus Street, Nashville, is charged with felony heroin possession. His bond is set at $70,000.

The crystal meth seized in this investigation was not manufactured locally but is believed to have originated in Mexico.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)