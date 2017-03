LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man and a woman who are accused of stealing a rifle from a display case in a Lebanon Walmart earlier this month.

Lebanon police reported the Henry Model H010B Cal.45-70 was stolen on March 19 from the Walmart on South Cumberland Street.

The male suspect reportedly took the rifle by placing the gun down the leg of his pants, according to Lebanon police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at 615-453-4337.