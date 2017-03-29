$10,000 reward being offered in elderly cancer patient’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an elderly cancer patient last year.

Anita Rieben was murdered on or about February 17, 2016 at her home on Reeder Avenue in Munford, Tennessee, about 200 miles west of Nashville.

Authorities said the 72-year-old suffered several blunt force trauma injuries.

“We want whoever is responsible for this crime to be brought to justice,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “We ask anyone with any knowledge of this case to come forward.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Munford Police Department are both investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.