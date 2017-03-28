VIDEO: Attorney offers legal insight to Judge Moreland’s charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attorney offered some legal insight Tuesday into the charges against Judge Casey Moreland.

Attorney Cynthia Chappell, who works in both state and federal courts, told News 2 the allegations are serious not just because of the charges themselves but because they go directly to the heart of the criminal justice system. Hear more of her words in the video above.

Moreland is accused of obstruction of criminal investigations, tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant and retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant in Nashville.

He was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court for the first time where a federal magistrate ordered he remain in custody until his next hearing this Friday.