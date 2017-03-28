Valet stops would-be car burglar in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three parking attendants chased down a suspected burglar in downtown Nashville on Sunday.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, a valet attendant at the Hyatt Place Hotel spotted a man rummaging through a car that had been valet parked in the hotel’s parking lot.

The suspect realized he had been seen and took off running from the lot.

Three employees chased him down and held him until police arrived.

The owner of the car told police that despite her car being a mess, nothing was taken.

The suspect, 26-year-old Danzeil Mason, is charged with felony burglary of a motor vehicle. He’ll be in court on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Mason has been in trouble with Metro Police.

He was arrested 11 different times in 2016 for crimes such as assault, trespassing and public intoxication.