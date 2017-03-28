U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in middle Tennessee

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who has been spotted in both Coffee and Franklin counties.

According to a post from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, David Mizwicki has been spotted in Manchester and Estill Springs.

Mizwicki is described as 6’2”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and multiple tattoos.

The posting warns civilians to not make contact with Mizwicki on their own. It was not immediately clear what he was wanted for.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-308-9420 or the Coffee County Communications Center at 931-728-9555.