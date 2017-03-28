TBI vows to keep doing everything it can to bring Elizabeth Thomas home

Click here to watch the news conference from your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it will keep doing everything it can to bring missing Elizabeth Thomas home.

The 15-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks and is believed to be with her former high school teacher 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Despite the agency receiving around 1,100 tips, neither has been seen since Monday, March 13.

“We’re going to keep doing everything and anything to bring Elizabeth home,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said. “We will not stop until we find you and bring you home. We will do everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible.”

Gwyn added that Thomas is a victim, though she may not realize that.

“She is 15 – a child. He is 50 – a grown man. This is not a romance,” he said.

Gwyn called the pair’s disappearance a “well-thought out kidnapping.”

“When a 50-year-old man kidnaps a 15-year-old girl we have reason to believe she is in danger,” Gwyn said.

A vigil will be held in Columbia this Sunday at the square at 7 p.m.

Thomas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.