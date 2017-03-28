Suspect confesses to shooting 19-year-old to death in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old girl was killed early Tuesday evening in a shooting in East Nashville and a man has been charged with her murder.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South Eighth Street at the Cayce Homes public housing development around 5:30 p.m.

The victim, identified as Vastoria Lucas, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Two Metro officers were nearby at a crash investigation on Woodland Street when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a gold Chrysler 2000 with a temporary tag, drive by.

Three men inside the car were taken into custody on Interstate 24 near the Shelby Avenue exit.

The suspects were questioned by detectives. Metro police said three handguns, cocaine, pills and $1,900 in cash were recovered from the suspect’s car.

According to an arrest warrant, one suspect, identified as 28-year-old

, who was detained confessed to shooting Lucas.

A man in the area told officers he was shot at multiple times by Smith but was not injured, according to police.

Smith was booked into the Metro jail and charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

No additional information was immediately released.