Predators win streak ends in Boston 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The Nashville Predators four-game win streak was snapped in Boston 4-1 by the Bruins Tuesday night.

The Predators scored first winning the last four games, but Tuesday night in Boston the Bruins came out firing and Patrice Bergeron beat Pekka Rinne for a 1-0 lead.

David Krejci scored his 22nd of the season later in the first, and Boston carried a 2-0 lead all the way into the third period.

In the third, Craig Smith cut the lead in half for Nashville with his 10th of the season. The goal ended a 26-game scoring drought for Smith and temporarily gave the Predators hope.

With just over four minutes to play, the Bruins capitalized on a three on one and Noel Acciari beat Rinne for a 3-1 lead.

The Bruins David Backes scored an empty netter to complete the scoring.

With the loss, the Predators still lead St. Louis by one point for third in the Central Division, but the Blues now have a game in hand.