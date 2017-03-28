Police tracking rape, burglary suspect in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for the man wanted for raping and kidnapping a woman near Belmont University.

According to Metro Police, someone spotted 31-year-old Jason Jarrell Williams on Tuesday morning near Thompson Lane and Nolensville Pike.

Williams then reportedly ran from police toward Collier Avenue and Tanksley Avenue.

Metro Police are going door to door and using a helicopter to track him down.

Williams is accused of breaking through an apartment window Monday morning before raping and kidnapping a woman.

Metro Police said WIlliams may be homeless, but frequents the Hillsboro, West End and Nolensville Pike areas.