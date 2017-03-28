Pets of the Week for March 27, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hudson – 2 years – Hi everyone, I’m Hudson! I’ve been at the shelter for about a month and I’m so ready to find my fur-ever home! I love toys and I get along well with other dogs. I’m ready to get out of the shelter so I can play and tumble with my family.

Roxi – 8 years – Roxi is a gentle and attentive walker who sticks close by your side. Smart, calm and tuned-in, she will be a quick and easy pup to train. With just a few atta-girls, some treats and a belly rub or two, you will have a loving, loyal sidekick who has the spunk to go anywhere and the manners to bring anywhere. Pictures don’t do this beauty justice, with her honey blonde brindle coat and her kind, loving eyes. Wouldn’t you love to wake up each morning and come home each night to this sweetheart? Drop in for a visit and see her for yourself. You’ll be so happy you did.

Sunshine – 7 years –

The Top Ten Reasons you should ADOPT Sunshine:

Her name lends itself to singing “You are the Sunshine of my life” Her name will also probably (on a subliminal level) help you drink more orange juice. Vitamin C is a good thing! She has a gold medal in fetching. She is an excellent listener. She’s the perfect snuggle buddy and will gladly help you catch up on your Netflix queue. She runs like Phoebe on Friends. Guaranteed to make you laugh! She’ll do just about anything for a treat! She loves being outside, so chances are if you are outside with her you’ll get more vitamin D! She’s super calm. She rocks a tutu!

Felix – 2 years – My name is Felix and I’m the best cat you’ll ever meet, if I do say so myself. I absolutely love treats and rolling around in cat nip. I am very affectionate and head-butt everyone I meet. I miss having humans, so please adopt me!!

Grey – 3 years – Grey here! As you can tell from my picture I love to lay around (while you pet me, of course). I’ve been at the shelter far too long for my liking and am so ready to claim you couch as my own. Won’t you come to MACC to see that I am a purrfect fit for you??

