NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An off ramp is blocked on Interstate 24 in Davidson County because of an overturned semi.

The wreck happened just after Midnight near the Harding Place exit on Interstate 24 East.

All lanes of the Interstate were open, but the off ramp was blocked.

There was a strong smell of diesel at the scene. First responders said the overturned tractor trailer had been leaking fuel.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the wreck to be cleared by 6 a.m.