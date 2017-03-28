Nashville mayor calls for Judge Moreland to resign amid criminal investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Nashville is calling for Judge Casey Moreland to resign from his position after he was charged amid a federal investigation.

Megan Barry says the city of Nashville “deserves to have absolute trust in our judiciary,” and Moreland “seems to have clearly violated that trust” based on the allegations outlined in the federal documents.

Her full statement reads:

Nashville deserves to have absolute trust in our judiciary, and Casey Moreland, based upon the allegations in the federal complaint, seems to have clearly violated that trust. Like all Americans, Judge Moreland deserves the chance to defend himself in court. However, resigning his position now would seem to be in the best interest of the Nashvillians who depend upon the integrity of our General Sessions Court judges to rule in a fair and unbiased manner.

Moreland had already stepped aside from his role as presiding judge in General Sessions Court as well as his role in the county’s Drug Court after the Federal Bureau of Investigation began their investigation in late January.

He has been charged with obstruction of criminal investigations, tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant and retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.