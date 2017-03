NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a homicide in Antioch.

According to police, a shootout happened in the parking lot at the Timberlake Village Apartments around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the shooting. That victim later died at the hospital.

The scene cleared around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details have been released.