Man injured in home invasion in Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a home invasion in Priest Lake that left the homeowner injured.

According to Metro Police, a man in his 20s knocked on the door of a home on Lincoya Bay Drive between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday. When the man inside answered, the suspect forced his way inside and held the resident at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect demanded prescription drugs from the victim.

The suspect then reportedly tried to tie the victim up, but the victim resisted and the two got into a fight.

Both the suspect and the victim were injured. The suspect was last seen limping away from the home. He is still on the run.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.