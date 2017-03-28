Judge Casey Moreland detained, formally charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Judge Casey Moreland has been detained and formally charged Tuesday morning by federal authorities in an ongoing investigation into his conduct.

Moreland is scheduled to appear later today in front of a federal magistrate for an arraignment in Nashville.

Moreland’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the information to News 2.

Additional information is expected later Tuesday during a news conference. News 2 will livestream the conference beginning at 11 a.m. Click here to watch from your mobile device.

Just last month, Moreland opened up to News 2 about stepping aside from two roles and being placed under investigation for ethical conduct.

The allegations surfaced that he gave special treatment to a woman who went through his court.

“I think a lot of the allegations have been sensationalized. This has really… this has been a tragedy,” Moreland said.

Despite stepping down from his presiding role in the General Sessions court, Moreland said he wants to complete his term.

During an interview with News 2, Moreland, who founded the Davidson County Drug Court treatment program, discussed his own battle with alcohol.

“I hope to get back just as soon as I can, but I want to be clean and sober and clear-minded and have my depression in order, and just have everything going in the right direction,” he explained, adding, “I’ve got to help Casey before I can help the other folks in court.”

Moreland insisted he never once sat on the bench drunk or hungover.