Authorities negotiate with man barricaded inside Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement from several agencies are working to negotiate with a man barricaded inside an Antioch home.

Metro police said it started around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the man refused to leave the house along Waterford Way.

Investigators have not commented on the details of what led up to the barricade situation. They have also not released the name of the man inside the home.

Waterford Way is shut down at Kennebeck Place. People living along that stretch of road have said they are not allowed to return to their homes.

Additional information was not released.