Ashley Brown’s parents want answers after death ruled homicide

TUCSON, Az. (WKRN) – Just days after their daughter’s death was ruled a homicide, Ashley Brown’s parents opened up to their local news station.

Brown’s father and stepfather live in Tucson, Arizona, and spoke to ABC affiliate KGUN recently about the case.

“That person, or persons think they got away with something and can do it again,” her father Trevor Brown said. “That needs to be stopped. We can’t have another senseless murder take place.”

Brown was just 27-years-old at the time of her murder and had only been living in Nashville working as a surgical technician for about a month.

“It’s hard to imagine why something like that could have happened like that to someone who’s so loving and cheerful and happy and smiling all the time,” her stepmother Amy Brown told KGUN.

According to the autopsy report, Brown was killed by multiple blunt force traumas and strangulation. It also showed broken bones, but investigators are unsure if they happened before or after she was killed.

Brown’s body was recovered from a south Nashville trash facility days before Christmas. Police believe her body was in a dumpster in the West End area before it was transported to the refuse facility.

“It has a compactor in it that makes room for more trash and her body went through that. That just – that’s one of the most painful things – killing somebody, but then just throwing them in the trash, it’s just an insult on top of it all.”

Anyone with information on Brown’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Click here for complete coverage of the case.