2 Clarksville men face murder charges in 2016 shooting death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men from Clarksville have been charged in the shooting death of a Stewart County man.

Donnie Cooksey was found dead inside his Wallace Street home in June 2016. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he had been shot to death.

During the investigation, the TBI says a white truck was seen in the area when Cooksey was killed.

The investigation further revealed Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell were in that truck and intended to rob the victim, according to a press release.

The TBI says both men were then identified as the people responsible for Cooksey’s death.

They were booked into the Stewart County jail on charges of first-degree murder and are each being held on $1,000,000 bond.

The case continues to be actively investigated.