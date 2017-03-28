19-year-old arrested after shots fired at 2 Metro police officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old was arrested after Metro police say shots were fired at two police officers just south of downtown Nashville.

According to a press release, it happened on Charles E. Davis Boulevard in the JC Napier public housing development late Monday night.

Officers Justin Chisholm and Jonathon Sheppard were called to the area after someone heard shots being fired at 11:30 p.m.

Police say the officers did not find a victim and left the scene but continued patrolling the area.

Gunfire was then heard nearby just before midnight. Authorities say the officers rounded the corner of an apartment building and saw two people walking toward them.

One of those people raised a laser-sighted pistol and fired one shot. Police say Officer Chisholm saw the muzzle flash.

The press release states the officers did not return fire due to the potential risk to bystanders, and both people split up and ran away.

According to Metro police, the officers chased the armed man and caught him in an open field on University Court.

Two guns were recovered.

Antonio Bender, of Lake Chateau Drive in Hermitage, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of $225,000 bond.

Metro police say Bender told a detective that he mistook Officers Chisholm and Sheppard for persons with whom he had a dispute earlier.