Weekend traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop turned into a big drug bust in Cheatham County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night on Highway 70 West when Deputy Jacob Kent was attempting to stop a car driven by Mark Clemmons. Before he could stop Clemmons, the deputy reported another vehicle ran interference.

“I tried to overtake his vehicle. He came into my lane and tried to run me off the road and stop me from stopping the other vehicle and it is confirmed from the other driver they are together,” the deputy said on his radio transmission.

Deputy Kent said he almost lost Clemmons’ vehicle but then saw a dome light as it was going dark on a car parked on the side of the road.

Once stopped, K-9 Loretta picked up on the scent of drugs and eventually two pounds of pot, money and pills were seized.

“In certain situations people hauling drugs will have someone else run as blockers for them,” explained Lt. Shannon Heflin. “This guy did have a blocker – someone to block him from getting to his vehicle that was carrying the drugs to slow him down so he could get away.

This isn’t the first time Deputy Kent has been in the right place at the right time.

Just two weeks ago, he used a shortcut through a creek to get to an overdose victim. His actions helped saved the man’s life.

“It shows our deputies are being proactive out there. Deputy Kent did a good job,” Lt. Heflin said.

Clemmons has since been released on a $28,500 bond.

The gold four door Camry that Deputy Kent reported running interference was last seen driving west toward Dickson. Anyone with information on the car or its driver should call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department at 615-792-4341.