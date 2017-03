NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota sat down with News 2’s sister-station KHON to talk about recovery after having surgery on his leg.

Mariota tore his fibula at the end of the season last year during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After surgery, he spent time back home in Hawaii while he recovered, which he said was really rejuvenating. Hear the interview above.