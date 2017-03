NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews are cleaning up a fuel spill in Whites Creek near Interstate 24.

The fuel spill is on the Interstate 24 East on-ramp coming from Whites Creek.

The spill happened when the tractor trailer hit a bicycle on the road.

Metro Police dispatch said it looks like the truck had about 150 gallons of fuel on board when the puncture occurred.