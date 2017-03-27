Tennessee man added to Most Wanted list for nursing home rape

GRAY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Tennessee man has been added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Lorenzo Kamanda is charge with the aggravated rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray, Tennessee, in Washington County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it happened in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility.

He is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.