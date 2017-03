SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is in critical condition after falling off a car on Sunday evening.

According to a post on the Spring Hill Police Department Facebook page, two juveniles were riding on the back of the vehicle when they fell off.

According to the post, the incident happened on Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m.

One of the juveniles was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No other details have been released.