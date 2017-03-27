Suspect at large after stealing from Murfreesboro jewelry store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Rutherford County are trying to track down the man accused of stealing jewelry from The Avenue shopping center.

The incident happened on Thursday when a black man with a gray beard walked into Kay Jewelers and asked to see two gold necklaces and bracelets.

When the clerk handed them over, the man tried to walk out of the store. The suspect reportedly told employees he would knock them out if they tried to stop him.

Employees told Murfreesboro Police the man was tall, around 6 foot 6 inches, and looked to weigh about 300 pounds. They also said he was already wearing a lot of jewelry.

According to the police report, the man drove away in a red car with no license plates.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.