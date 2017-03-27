Strong storms expected in Middle Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee could see strong storms on Monday afternoon around rush hour.

While there could be a few showers around lunchtime, the biggest threat of severe weather comes later in the afternoon around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The storms’ biggest threat could contain damaging winds and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center puts about half of middle Tennessee in an area of “enhanced risk.” The eastern half of the mid-state is listed in the “slight risk” range.

Those in the western part of middle Tennessee should expect the storms to arrive between Noon and 3 p.m. For people near Interstate 65, the storms will likely arrive around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The storms will continue to move east and be out of middle Tennessee by 8 p.m.

