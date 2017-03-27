President James K. Polk’s remains could be relocated from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The 11th president of the United States died 168 years ago, but resting in peace is proving difficult for President James K. Polk.

Polk and his wife, Sarah Childress Polk, have been buried on the grounds of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville since 1893. It’s Polk’s third burial site.

A proposal in the Tennessee legislature calls for digging up the former president and first lady and relocating their remains to Maury County.

Mr. Polk’s will stated he was to be laid to rest outside Polk Place, his home in downtown Nashville.

But years after he and Mrs. Polk died, their descendants went to court and won the right to sell the property.

The profits from their estate was split 55 ways, and the home was demolished. Now, the Capitol Hotel occupies the site.

Polks’ remains were moved to the Tennessee State Capitol in 1893.

The James K. Polk Home & Museum in Columbia is now the only house still standing that President Polk lived in, except for The White House.

Thomas Price, curator of the James K. Polk Home & Museum, says he believes the remains should be moved to the site.

“That’s sort of become the place where his legacy resides,” Price said. “So we’re sort of following Polk’s will, hoping to move the tomb to Columbia.”

But distant relatives of Polk say unearthing the remains is desecration of the grave.

Teresa Elam, a seventh generation niece of James K. Polk, sees the effort as a way to drum up tourism for the Columbia area.

“Let them rest in peace,” said Elam. “We are opposed to moving our ancestor’s body to Columbia, Tennessee.”

The state Senate voted Monday evening to support relocating the tomb to Columbia.

It’s just the first of several steps required to unearth James and Sarah Polk.

The motion will go next to the Tennessee House of Representatives, followed by the Tennessee Historical Commission. A judge would make the final decision, if the other hurdles are cleared first.