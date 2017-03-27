Police: Nashville woman assaulted, forced to withdraw money from ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was reportedly assaulted after she woke up to find a man in her apartment Monday morning.

The incident happened in an apartment complex just off Belmont Boulevard.

After the woman was assaulted, the man, according to Metro Police, forced the victim to drive to Nolensville to an ATM. Once there, she was forced to withdraw cash to give to her alleged attacker.

Police said the suspect then fled once he had the money.

The victim was transported to the hospital after calling police.

No other details have been released.